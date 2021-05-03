Brunswick County BOE wants to hear from you about possible new voting precincts

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Board of Elections is offering the opportunity for you to discuss possible new precincts during in-person sessions with staff.

Staff will be available at the following times and locations:

- Advertisement -

Tuesday, May 4, 6:00 pm – The Brunswick Center at Calabash, 10050 Beach Drive SW, Calabash, NC 28467

Thursday, May 6, 6:00 pm – Leland Cultural Arts Center, 1212 Magnolia Village Way, Leland, NC 28451

Wednesday, May 12, 6:00 pm – Town of Shallotte Council Chambers, 110 Cheers Street, Shallotte, NC 28470

Voters will be able to review the proposed changes to precincts and discuss concerns with staff. Staff will be able to utilize the online mapping systems to demonstrate changes and review specific addresses. There will not be a formal presentation. No appointments are necessary, but social distancing measures will be followed.

“A thorough review of Brunswick County’s precincts has not been conducted in more than a decade,” the county wrote in a release. “With the county’s exponential growth and the changing demand in requirements of polling place facilities, including recent COVID-19 precautions, it is necessary to evaluate precinct boundaries and viable polling places to ensure all voters have access to the most convenient polling locations.”

The Board of Elections discussed proposed changes and heard public comments through a recent online portal and at their April 19, 2021 meeting.

“We wanted to offer a personalized opportunity for anyone to ask questions or get a better understanding of how changes might affect voters,” said Director Sara Knotts. “These sessions will allow us to reach voters in different areas of the county who may not have had the chance to look at the proposed changes yet.”

You can review information about the proposed changes here.

The matter will be reviewed for further consideration and possible action at the May 17 regular board meeting. The meeting will take place at 2 pm in the Board of Elections office. Limited in-person seating will be available.