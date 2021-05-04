Brunswick County man charged with felony secret peeping

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County man is accused of using his cell phone to secretly record a woman.

Jared Strange, 25, is charged with secret peeping, assault on a female, and injury to personal property.

- Advertisement -

According to a warrant, Strange used his phone to secretly record the victim while she was in a room “for the purpose of arousing or gratifying his sexual desires.”

The warrant also states that Strange grabbed the victim’s arm and threw her onto the bed. A door frame was reportedly damaged during the incident.

The crime was reported on Monday and he was later arrested that day.

As of Tuesday morning, Strange was in the Brunswick County jail under no bond.