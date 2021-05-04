Pet Pals: 1-year-old Pitbull/Boxer mix is looking for a calm home

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY)– This weeks pet pal is a 1 year-old female Pitbull/Boxer mix.

According to staff at the New Hanover County animal shelter she is very loving.

They even tell us she enjoys watching the sunset by your side and that she is looking for a home with an experienced patient companion.

If you’re interested in meeting her or any other rescued animals, you’ll need to call in advance to set up an appointment.

A meet and greet is required prior to adoption

New Hanover County residents can adopt for just $70.

The animal shelter is located at 180 Division Drive.