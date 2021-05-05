NHC Board of Elections moves to new location

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Starting Wednesday, the New Hanover County Board of Elections Office will be relocating to the county’s Executive Development Center at the Northeast Library, located at 1241-A Military Cutoff Road in Wilmington.

The office is being moved from the New Hanover County Government Center.

Those wishing to visit the Board of Elections office at this new address should use the entrance on the side of the building facing Military Cutoff Road, not the main entrance to the library.