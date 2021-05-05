United Way raising money for childhood education programs

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — The United Way is investing in the community.

With its United We Teach fundraiser, its raising money to help partner agencies like the Boys and Girls Club, Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina, and the Childhood Development Center.

CEO, Tommy Taylor said the pandemic has been difficult and isolating for many children. That’s why the United Way is trying to help, providing mentors to children falling behind in class, and to those who might be facing trauma.

“We do know statistically that mentorship, a caring adult, can mitigate 70 percent of the affects of trauma on a young person,” said Taylor.

Taylor explained that by investing in our community’s students in New Hanover, Brunswick, Pender, and Columbus Counties, they hope to contribute to a better future.

If you want to volunteer, donate, or learn more, follow this link.