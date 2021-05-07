Southport Christian School closed Friday due to fire

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Southport Christian School will be closed on Friday after a fire at the elementary school on Thursday evening.

According to a post on the Southport Christian School Facebook page around 8 p.m., the main building is currently on fire in the back half of the elementary building.

Assistant Fire Chief Chief Todd Coring was on scene working to put the fire out this evening.

Coring said the fire was in the ceiling, and that some of the ceiling collapsed partially. He said there was extensive damage and it took about 50 firefighters to contain the blaze.

Coring said a janitor working at the school initially spotted the fire. There was no one else in the school at the time.

After investigating Coring said the cause of the fire appears to be from an electrical issue in the Ceiling where the fire was reported.

Crews cleared the scene at 11:45 p.m. Thursday.

No injuries were reported, but one fire fighter was transported to the hospital due to a heart related issue.