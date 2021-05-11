‘Most exciting development in months’: Locals react to vaccine approval for kids 12-15

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Food and Drug Administration has cleared the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for people as young as 12-years-old.

The spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics and New Hanover County Doctor David Hill says this is “the most exciting development that we’ve had in this fight for months.”

The pediatrician says getting this age group vaccinated could drastically decrease the number of virus transmissions in the community.

“With the flu, you have it, you’re going to be laid out, everybody’s going to stay away from you, you’re going to look awful,” Hill said. “But with covid, you get it, you don’t know you have it, you give it to other people, you never know that you did and that’s especially true in this age group.”

With this age group vaccinated, the United States would be another step closer to reaching the 70 percent mark that experts estimate would bring the country to herd immunity.

“I could not be more excited for people to take advantage of this opportunity and protect their families,” Hill said.

One parent taking advantage, Tracy Pernell, mom of sons aged 8, 12, and 14.

“My oldest son made a comment months ago that even though he hates getting shots, he was actually looking forward to the opportunity to get the vaccine when it was available for him,” Pernell said.

After working in pharmaceuticals for many years, Pernell recognizes the hesitancy but encourages people to look into reliable sources before making their decision.

“I know the quality and integrity that goes into the research and production of pharmaceuticals, so I trust this,” Pernell said. “The people who are involved in this, they have loved ones that they were looking out for as well.”

The mom of three looks forward to the peace of mind knowing in addition to her and her husband, David, two of her children will be protected while at school and with friends, especially after her oldest had a COVID-19 scare earlier this year.

“So far, the results that we’ve seen have been great and people are able to resume a little bit more of their life before covid,” Pernell said.

Dr. Hill does suggest that if you have a child that is preparing to take an AP exam or anything of that nature, wait until afterward in case they are feeling foggy after their vaccine.

If you have any questions about the vaccine, Dr. Hill says to touch base with your child’s pediatrician or family care provider.