Police: Man beats, threatens to kill 91-year-old woman at Wilmington apartment

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man is accused of beating an elderly woman and threatening to kill her at a Wilmington apartment.

The Wilmington Police Department responded to the apartments in the 2400 block of Salinger Court around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday.

- Advertisement -

Police say Darren Armitage, 35, broke into the apartment of a 91-year-old woman, beat her, and threatened to kill her.

According to WPD, Armitage was high on drugs at the time.

He is charged with assault on a female and felony breaking and entering with intent to terrorize.

He was arrested on Saturday and bonded on May 9.

The woman was treated by EMS on the scene.