Experts: No need to rush to the gas pumps after Colonial Pipeline hack

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency as fears rise about the fuel supply chain following a cyber attack on America’s largest fuel pipeline.

The Colonial Pipeline runs from Texas to New Jersey, passing right through North Carolina. That pipeline transports 45 percent of fuel to the East Coast, but it remains largely closed as of Tuesday morning.

The pipeline closed as part of a proactive measure when pipeline officials learned they were targeted in a cyberattack by a group called DarkSide, which operates out of Russia.

Experts with Gas Buddy say if you don’t immediately need gas, it is recommended you don’t fill up.

TUESDAY UPDATE: We’ve been hearing reports of gas shortages in some states supplied by the #ColonialPipeline – if you don’t IMMEDIATELY need gas, our experts recommend you don’t fill up. A surge in demand only makes the situation worse. — GasBuddy (@GasBuddy) May 11, 2021



“A surge in demand only makes the situation worse,” Gas Buddy tweeted Tuesday morning.

Gov. Cooper declared a state of emergency Monday and issued an executive order temporarily stopping some fuel regulations to help ensure there is enough fuel supply available throughout the state.

“Today’s emergency declaration will help North Carolina prepare for any potential motor vehicle fuel supply interruptions across the state and ensure motorists are able to have access to fuel,” Gov. Cooper said.

Colonial Pipeline said it is dedicated to reopening all operations of the pipeline as soon as possible. Meanwhile, segments of the pipeline will be brought back online piece by piece.

The FBI said it is working with Colonial Pipeline on the ransomware attack.