Warrant: Leland Middle teacher busted with nearly 25 pounds of pot

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County middle school teacher has been busted with nearly 25 pounds of marijuana at her Leland home, according to authorities.

Catherine Teague, who is a 6th-grade math and science at Leland Middle School teacher, was arrested on Wednesday. She is charged with trafficking in marijuana and manufacture possession of a controlled substance with the intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver marijuana.

According to Brunswick County Schools, Teague has been on a leave of absence since January 19.

“During that time, she has not been engaged with teaching students,” BCS told WWAY News. “She will remain on leave of absence until the school system has had an opportunity to review this matter.”

According to a warrant, Teague was found with nearly 25 pounds of pot at her home in Leland. She was reportedly producing marijuana “hydroponically” in a greenhouse and in pots in the backyard. The warrant also states she had a plastic bong, grinder, and rolling papers on her.

WWAY asked BCS why Teague was on approved leave of absence since January and they issued this statement.

“Leave of absences are requested by employees (and then approved or denied by the school system). Some take it for personal reasons, some for medical, some who just need a break. It could be a number of reasons. Here’s the policy on staff responsibilities. It’s a case by case process that can result in suspension or dismissal. HR will begin that process immediately.”

Not long after BCS provided that update, we were notified that Neely had just resigned.

BCS says Teague had been with the district since 1999 and had a current salary of $54,700/year.

She is in the Brunswick County jail under a $110,500 bond.