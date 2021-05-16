Woman found dead on MLK Parkway, WPD investigating fatal hit-and-run

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Officers with Wilmington Police found a woman lying dead in the middle of the road on MLK Jr. Pkwy near Kerr Avenue at approximately 2 a.m. on Sunday.

The deceased’s name is being withheld pending notification of family.

At this time it is being treated as a hit-and-run fatality.

As always, we send out condolences to the family and friends of this young lady.