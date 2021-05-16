Woman found dead on MLK Parkway, WPD investigating fatal hit-and-run

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Officers with Wilmington Police found a woman lying dead in the middle of the road on MLK Jr. Pkwy near Kerr Avenue at approximately 2 a.m. on Sunday.
At this time it is being treated as a hit-and-run fatality.
The deceased’s name is being withheld pending notification of family.
As always, we send out condolences to the family and friends of this young lady.
If anyone has any information in regards to this incident contact the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609 or text 847-411 to submit an anonymous tip.