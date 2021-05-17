Prosecutor to discuss probe into fatal shooting of NC man

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says he is ready to discuss the results of a state investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by sheriff’s deputies.

District Attorney Andrew Womble issued a statement saying he will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to talk about what the State Bureau of Investigation found in its probe of the death of Andrew Brown Jr.

- Advertisement -

A bureau spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to an email Monday, nor did Womble.

Deputies attempting to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants shot and killed Brown outside his Elizabeth City home on April 21.