Trial for decades-old rape case underway in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The trial in a more than 20-year-old rape case continued on Tuesday.
Wayne Edward Soller is accused of raping a woman at knife point in September 1996 in Wilmington. He was arrested in June 2019 in Florida after a 22 year old rape kit linked him to the crime.
The trial began Friday with witnesses and the victim taking the stand.
The victim’s testimony concluded on Monday.
On Tuesday, witnesses testified about Soller’s previous arrests including a DWI in Wilmington within a week of the rape. The day concluded with the DNA analyst being cross-examined around 5 pm. The trial will resume on Wednesday morning.
The District Attorney’s office expects the trial to wrap up by Friday.