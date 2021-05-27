VIDEO: Accused kidnapper snatches child at Leland Walmart

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Leland Police Department has released surveillance video of the attempted kidnapping at Walmart.

It happened on Wednesday around 4:00 p.m. at the Walmart in Leland on New Pointe Blvd.

In the video, you see the suspect grabbing the child and attempting to run off.

Police arrested D’Vonta Robbins, 26.

Police say there is no known relationship between the suspect and the child or his mother.

Police say this appears to be a random act based on the information that has been developed through the ongoing investigation.

Robbins has been charged with the following:

Second Degree Kidnapping

Assault on a Child under the age of 12

Resist, Delay, and Obstruct a Law Enforcement Officer

In a 911 call, a caller told dispatch about about a woman who appeared to be with the suspect.

“The woman that’s walking around with him is arguing with the Walmart employee now that the gentleman thought the little girl was the one that belongs to the woman who is following him around,” the caller said.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Leland Police Department at 910-371-1100.

Well have much more tonight on WWAY news.