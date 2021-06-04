UPDATE: boil water advisory rescinded for Sunset Park

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has rescinded a precautionary boil water advisory for the Sunset Park neighborhood Friday, June 4. Water service in the area has returned to normal operation.

Original post:

Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has scheduled a precautionary boil water advisory for parts of the Sunset Park neighborhood, beginning Thursday, June 3. at 9 a.m.

The following addresses will be impacted: 2 through 299 Sunset Ave.; 106 through 170 Northern Blvd.; 21 through 170 Central Blvd.; the 1900 and 2000 blocks of Monroe Street; the 1900 and 2000 blocks of Jackson Street; and the 1900 block of Van Buren Street.

The advisory will remain in effect while crews replace several valves on the water distribution system.

Approximately 200 customers will be impacted.

Periods of low or no pressure in the water distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

When under a boil water advisory, customers are asked to boil their water for one minute, then allow it to cool prior to consumption. They also may use another water source such as bottled water.

Consumption includes drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption, and the preparation of baby formula. Customers do NOT need to boil water prior to using it for showering or bathing.

Before a boil water advisory is lifted, CFPUA lab staff test the water to ensure it is safe to drink.