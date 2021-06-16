Whiteville volunteers prepare for Hurricane Preparedness event

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Saturday, community groups in Whiteville are teaming up to hold a Hurricane Preparedness event.

The drive-thru even will be held at the Whiteville fairgrounds from 10 am to noon, aiming to educate folks on area storms.

This week, a church youth group from Orlando is helping Community CPR prepare, putting together bags and getting supplies.

Community CPR’s Wallyce Todd said she’s lived through plenty of hurricanes, and preparation can make all the difference.

According to Todd, “From June first to November first, everybody needs to be prepared for a flood, a hurricane, any kind of natural disaster to leave their house in a hurry and to make sure their documents are safe.”

Todd recommends preserving documents in water proof bags (which they will hand out at the event), and keeping enough medication to last 3-7 days.