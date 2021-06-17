Cape Fear residents experience long Uber and Lyft wait times

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — You may want to have a backup plan if you rely on ride share services.

The Starnews reported locals are experiencing long wait times and higher prices for both Uber and Lyft.

Two weekends ago, Valerie Lazaridis said she and her friends found longer wait times in the area. When she finally hailed a ride, it didn’t last long.

“My friends and I went to a wedding, and we tried to get an Uber back,” Lazaridis remembered. “It was 11:30, and the Uber said it was 30 minutes away. And then it cancelled two minutes around the block. And no Uber was around the corner for another 45 minutes, so we had to walk home.”

Uber spokesman, Javi Correoso said the company has seen more drivers enter the fold in the past few weeks, with the week of May 17 setting a record for drivers returning to the platform.

With new incentives, Uber says the average driver in the Raleigh market makes about $27 an hour.

“We have seen improvement in the past few weeks throughout the country, including North Carolina,” said Correoso. “We are really focused on bringing back more drivers, and as more people get vaccinated and as more people start coming back, I think the rider experience is going to continue to improve into summer months.”

When asked for comment, one Lyft spokesperson responded, “We’ve added thousands of drivers in the past few weeks and it’s already leading to a better rider experience with wait times down more than 15% nationwide, and down 35% in some major markets. It continues to be a great time to drive with drivers in top markets earning significantly more than they were pre-pandemic.”