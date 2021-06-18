UNCW to launch new cyber security major

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — From the Colonial Pipeline hack to recent talks between President Biden and Vladimir Putin, cyber security is becoming more and more important.

It’s one reason UNCW is launching a cyber security major at its Cyber Defense Education Center. The center, partnering with NC State, ECU, and UNC Charlotte, is putting an emphasis on making students aware of the tech heavy environment we live in.

- Advertisement -

Center director, Ulku Clark said she’s seen an increase in ransomware attacks and advanced persistent threats, leading to an increased need for awareness of cyber security.

“If there’s enough investment done, if it becomes a company culture to pay attention to at least basic cyber hygiene, most of these attacks could be prevented.”

UNCW is one of the only state schools designated as a center for academic excellence in cyber defense by Homeland Security and the NSA.