Dan River tubing accident: Rescue crews resume search 2 still missing since Wednesday

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC (WFMY) — The search continues Saturday for two missing people on the Dan River – a woman and a little boy. Rockingham County Emergency Officials said 30-year-old Teresa Villano and 7-year-old Isiah Crawford are two of the nine family members who went over a Duke Energy dam on the river near Eden Wednesday night.

Three people died, including the missing boy’s mother, 27-year-old Bridish Crawford of Eden. Officials said 30-year-old Antonio Ramon of Eden and 16-year-old Sophie Wilson of LaPorte, Indiana were also among the dead.