Miss Wilmington’s Outstanding Teen McKinley Lanier heading to state competition

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Miss Wilmington’s Outstanding Teen McKinley Lanier is leaving for High Point to compete in the Miss NC Outstanding Teen pageant Saturday. She is prepared with a platform of helping find missing children and a genuine desire to help empower young women.

“The Miss North Carolina organization brings so many amazing girls together that I have formed a strong sisterhood,” Lanier says, “it focuses on empowering young women and motivating us to further our educations and careers with scholarship opportunities.”

Lanier supports the Safe and Found program through the CUE Center for Missing Persons and has attended numerous events to bring attention to the need to train children what to do if separated from their parents.

Lanier is a native of Wilmington and attends Laney High School.

She will be in High Point Tuesday thru Saturday. The Miss NC Outstanding Teen pageant is in High Point Saturday. If she wins Lanier says she “will hit the ground running getting prepared for Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Pageant which will be at the end of July in Orlando.”