Mystery solved: Offshore vessel identified by Northstar Marina

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — We have an update on a story we brought you yesterday. The mystery of the strange barge near Wrightsville Beach access four has finally been solved.

Residents theorized the boat, which showed up last weekend, was an oil rig.

The Army Corp of Engineers believed it could be a research vessel to test sand cores beached due to the storm.

Both were half right.

According to Northstar Marina’s Phillip Risko, the lift boat used to help repair oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico is being transported to New Jersey to provide wind-powered electricity.

Weather permitting, they hope to get the ship to New Jersey in six to seven days.

“We saw the tropical storm warning and we decided to pull in as close as we could to shore since the storm was passing from the West to the East,” Risko said.

Risko added there could be a window in the weather tonight to drop back down into the water, but it will all depend on wave conditions.