OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A child was reportedly bitten by a shark while swimming in Ocean Isle Beach Sunday morning.

Mayor Debbie Smith says it happened around 11:30 a.m. First responders arrived on scene and the 7-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The injuries are not believed to be serious.

Smith says there were no other shark sightings Sunday and there is no advisory for swimmers at this time.