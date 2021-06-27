Domestic violence incident leads to murder in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two people have been arrested in connection with a murder in New Hanover County.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Jeffrey Brock and Amber Baird got into a domestic argument Thursday in the 1900 block of Castle Hayne Road.

Baird, 29, called her friend Woodie Shepard, 30, to pick her up. When Shepard arrived at the location, he allegedly shot Brock with a shotgun.

On Saturday, Baird returned to the scene and contacted the sheriff’s office. Shepard was charged with first degree murder and turned himself in to the New Hanover County Detention Center. He is being held without bond.

Baird was charged with accessory after the fact and is also being held on no bond.

The two are scheduled to appear in court on Monday.