Five arrested, one wanted for sexual assault of a minor in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Five people have been arrested and a sixth person is wanted in connection with sexual assault of a minor in Carolina Beach.

The arrests follow a 2.5 year long criminal investigation by the Carolina Beach Police Department.

According to police, a 14-year-old girl was assaulted at a house party on October 31, 2018. Multiple attendees took video and photos of the assault.

Those arrested include:

Austen Charles Tounsel Montouri: One count of sexual exploitation of a minor – $100,000 secured bond.

Brayden David Walker: One count of second degree forcible rape, one count of second degree forcible sex offense, one count of first degree sexual exploitation of a minor – $50,000 secured bond.

Corey Tate Webster: Two counts of first degree sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of second degree forcible sex offense, three counts of assault on law enforcement – $130,000 secured bond.

Nicholas James Foutty: One count second degree forcible rape, one count statutory rape of a child, one count statutory sex offense of a child, one count of second degree forcible sex offense, three counts of first degree sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of indecent liberties with a child – $100,000 secured bond.

Riley Scott Crouch: One count of statutory sex offense of a minor, one count of second degree forcible sex offense, three counts of first degree sexual exploitation of a minor – $125,000 secured bond.

Patrick Austin Wise: Outstanding warrant for one count of first degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

For any information on the whereabouts of Patrick Austin Wise please contact the Carolina Beach Police Department at 910-458-2540 or call 911. No additional information is available at this time.