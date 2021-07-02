Riverfront Park open for business, ready for grand opening celebrations

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After nearly two years of construction, a ribbon-cutting was held for the Riverfront Park and Amphitheater in Downtown Wilmington.

The riverfront 6.6-acre plot of land is officially open to the public. The park includes a large concert venue, luxurious green rooms for performers, festival space, gardens, playgrounds, and an interactive water feature.

“There’s a lot of space at this park, to do a lot of different things, and we want the people to use it, this is their park, it connects with our historic riverwalk here, we completed several years ago, it’s just an iconic place,” Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo said.

“We think and know that it will be a tremendous boost to our local hospitality community, and our businesses downtown, our restaurants, our bars, our retail stores, and it couldn’t come at a better time,” City of Wilmington Community Services Director Amy Beatty said.

The park is ready for visitors, but some construction is still being done. Builders believe the park is still on track to be completed by the end of July and is prepared for its first major event on July 4.

“It’s been a long time coming, it’s just great to see this addition to the Wilmington Music scene, it has blossomed so much in the last 10 to 15 years, and just to see the keystone musical venue be completed is –after years and years of work, it’s light at the end of the tunnel, we’re very happy.” City of Wilmington Recreation Supervisor Dave Pugh said.

The city wanted to highlight local entertainers in honor of the park’s first major event, the grand opening celebration on the Fourth of July.

“It was really important to the mayor and to the city council for the first artists to play on a stage, be local musicians, and so we have a really diverse line up of local musicians, from rap, hip-hop, jazz, bluegrass, we have comedians,” Beatty said. “We can’t wait for people to show up.”

The grand opening celebration is free and does not require tickets. For more information, click here.