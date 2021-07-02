Wilmington Police searching for driver after car crashes into water

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are looking for anyone who was involved in a crash into a creek this afternoon in Wilmington.

According to a police spokesman, Friday afternoon around 1:30 p.m., the Wilmington Police Department responded to a vehicle crash at the 600 block of Mercer Avenue.

One Nissan Versa ran through the guardrail at the dead end of the road. Officers noticed the vehicle was partially submerged in water.

Wilmington Police, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wilmington Fire Department searched the surrounding woods and water.

So far there has been no sign of anyone. Police are asking for the public’s help. If you have any information about this vehicle crash please contact WPD at (910) 343-3609.