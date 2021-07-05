Man arrested in Pender County for deadly stabbing

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — A stabbing in Pender County over the weekend has left one man dead and another in jail.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office and the Burgaw Police Department were called to a home on Tasha Lane around 2:16 p.m. Saturday.

They arrived to find Edward Hicks dead.

Investigators were able to immediately identify a suspect, Daniel Joseph Kempton. He was arrested and charged with second degree murder.

Kempton is being held in the Pender County Jail under a $1 million bond.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.