Haiti Awake responds to Haitian president’s assassination

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Here in the Cape Fear, organizations that routinely work to help Haiti are worried as they watch the political turmoil unfold following the Haitian president’s assassination.

Becky Graves is the executive director of Haiti Awake. She says she’s been in touch with Haitian charities and their leaders.

- Advertisement -

With an acting prime minister, no elected legislature, and the next-in-line dead from Coronavirus, Graves said there’s a weight over everyone today, and a power vacuum that will not go unfilled.

“And there’s a great deal of sadness,” Graves said. ‘There’s a great deal of apprehension. Because no one knows what the future will be. Right now, there really is no government in Haiti.”