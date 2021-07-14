Local law enforcement agencies team up to create Regional Special Teams

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department has teamed up with several other agencies in the region to create the Cape Fear Regional Special Teams.

According to a news release, WPD, Carolina Beach Police, Wrightsville Beach Police, UNCW Police, Leland Police, Burgaw Police, Pender County Sheriff’s Office, and City of Wilmington Fire Department are pooling resources together to be more efficient.

The Wilmington Police Department says it has been very fortunate through the years when it comes to operating funds through grants, seizure money, and capital improvement projects to have some of the best equipment and training facilities in the state.

But during extended special operations and emergency events, Wilmington Police noticed that additional specially trained personnel was greatly needed.

This new partnership allows the WPD to share equipment and training facilities with other departments while being able to utilize their specially trained personnel during times of need.

Regional response includes Crisis Negotiation, SWAT (Special Weapons And Tactics), and the Bomb Squad response in the jurisdiction of any partner agency.

“We have been working on this since I was the Assistant Chief in 2019. I am so glad to see this come to fruition, and we hope to use this as a model for other communities to share resources,” said Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams. “The WPD will serve as the host agency and coordinate all training and team activations.”

WPD says the regional team will also work with other public safety agencies that are not direct members at this time in an effort to provide superior emergency services for the Cape Fear region.