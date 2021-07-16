Former State Senator Harper Peterson launches bid for the City of Wilmington’s mayoral race

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Harper Peterson announced Friday he will be running for Mayor of the City of Wilmington.

This is a seat Peterson held once before, 20 years ago.

- Advertisement -

Peterson said, “I believe our city faces unprecedented challenges in the coming years that demand new thinking and fresh ideas, as well as bold action.”

Peterson wants to apply innovative initiatives and best practices in the areas of: responsible growth, climate crisis and racial and social inequality.

“It almost goes without saying that the residents of Wilmington owe a debt of deepest gratitude to our Mayor Bill Saffo, who has provided strong leadership to our community for many years. His accomplishments are too many to list, and his legacy is one to be proud of. But the challenges facing Wilmington now and over the next decade demand a new level of energy, fresh ideas and action,” Peterson said.

He plans to tackle many issues in the community including, but not limited to, infrastructure, schools, utilities, roadways, environment, affordable housing, racial injustice, food deserts and neglected neighborhoods.

“We can and will turn the tide. My promise to every citizen and every neighborhood is that my campaign will be one of optimism and respect, hope and opportunity. I believe I have the management skills, compassion for my fellow citizen and the passion for our beautiful city to do the job at the highest standard. As your next mayor, we will again be a ‘community of neighbors and neighborhoods,'” Peterson said.