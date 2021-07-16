Two people, including juvenile, injured in Wilmington shooting

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — A shooting in Wilmington Friday evening has left two people, including a juvenile, injured.

The shooting happened on Downey Branch Lane off of Wilshire Boulevard. According to a police spokesman, shot were fired into a residence from the outside.

The two victims were taken to Cape Fear Hospital, where one underwent surgery. The other was then transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center. There is no word on either victim’s condition.

This is a developing story, and we will bring an update as new information becomes available.