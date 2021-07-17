Volunteers attempting to bring a historic cemetery back to life

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Around a dozen people turned out Saturday to continue the process of cleaning up a historic cemetery near Maides Park.

The cemetery contains graves dating back to the 19th century, mostly of African Americans from the area.

Volunteers spent the morning getting up leaves and trimming weeds.

Those who turned out say they are happy with the progress they have made, but have big plans for the future of the cemetery.

“The end goal for this is to get it completely cleared, get a fence around it,” organizer Kathy King said. “To get a sign that labels it as Maides Cemetery and then to maintain it. Much like what they’re doing at Bellevue Cemetery at the corner of 17th and Princess Place Drive.”

Organizers say they’ll be out at the cemetery continuing the clean up process for the next two Saturdays.

If you would like to volunteer your time, you can find out how on The Historic Wilmington Foundation’s website.