Laney High School football stadium renamed

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Board of Education has voted to rename Laney High School’s football stadium.

The new name will be Buccaneer Stadium.

52% of those responding to a community survey expressed a desire to name the stadium after a former football coach, but the board opted not to name it after any person, according to policy.

The stadium was previously named after retired deputy superintendent and former Laney High School principal Dr. Rick Holliday.

In April 2021, the board voted to remove Holliday’s name from the stadium after a petition gathered more than 4,000 signatures.

Those who organized the petition accused Holliday of ignoring complaints about teachers committing sex crimes against students. Holliday has denied those claims.