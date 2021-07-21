Bladen County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam calls

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be aware of a Failure to Appear Scam that is going around Bladen County.

The caller is posing as a Bladen County Sheriff’s Deputy.

- Advertisement -

The caller told the victim that they had failed to appear for Grand Jury and if they did not make two payments of $900.00, that it would become a criminal matter and they could be arrested.

The caller had specific information about the victim such as name, date of birth, and social security number which seemed to make this legitimate.

The caller asked the victim to purchase Money Pack gift cards and mail them to the Bladen County Clerk of Court.

After the victim purchases the Money Pack cards, the caller asked the victim to read to them over the telephone the PIN on the back of the card. This allows the scammer to cash in the cards without having the actual card in their possession anywhere in the country.

“We are aware that this has occurred on several occasions”, said Sheriff Jim McVicker. “We are asking the public to be aware that this is a scam”. “We would never ask the public to send money for missing a jury summons, grand jury, or any other criminal matter”, said McVicker.

If anyone receives such a call and is concerned about the legitimacy of the call, please contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 862-6960.