Two arrested in connection with Wilmington robbery

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Two men are in jail, charged in connection with a pawn shop armed robbery that ended in police surrounding a home on Sumter Drive.

The robbery happened Wednesday night at OPM Pawn on Carolina Beach Road.

- Advertisement -

According to police, the suspects got into a vehicle and asked the driver for a ride to the pawn shop. When they arrived, one man got out of the car and allegedly robbed the shop at gunpoint. The suspect took a weapon and $200.

Police were able to identify the suspects and found them in the 300 block of Sumter Drive.

Police surrounded the home. Tiree Rone, 35, surrendered. Matthew Moldenhauer, 34, tried to run off but was arrested.

Both are being held at the New Hanover County Detention Center.