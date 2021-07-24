Local businesses showcased in business expo hosted by North Brunswick Chamber of Commerce

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Today, the North Brunswick Chamber of Commerce held its annual business expo to introduce people in the area to local businesses.

The expo was held at The Leland Cultural Arts Center, and ran from 10:00am to 3:00pm.

Businesses represented at the expo were able to teach attendees about services and products they offer like healthcare, professional services, volunteer opportunities, and investments.

One business owner who participated in the event said it was beneficial not only to the community, but also to local business owners, who may have been impacted by the pandemic.

“From a person perspective, it was just really, really, nice to be involved, there were, –it was a good turnout, I felt. It was really nice and yeah it’s just nice to feel that the world is opening up a little bit,” Rocco Campagna, Leads Inbound owner.

The North Brunswick Chamber of Commerce will also be holding its 17th annual Leland “Under The Lights Car Show”, free to the public on August 21.