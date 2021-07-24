VICTIMS NAMED: NHSO investigating double homicide in Middle Sound area

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide.

The two deceased victims have been identified as Koredreese Robert Tyson a 29 year old male and validated gang member and Bri-yanna Emily Williams a 21 year old female.

It happened in the Middle Sound area of New Hanover County, at a home located in the front of Providence neighborhood in the 6000 block of Providence Road.

Authorities are saying early this morning they received a call saying shots were fired.

The 911 call came from inside the home, where the incident occurred.

According to tax records, the home belongs to George Taylor III, founder and COO of TRU Colors Brewing. He is not one of the shooting victims.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says they are still in the early stages of investigation, but the incident is believed to be isolated and not a threat to the neighborhood.

“Not only do we have CSI detectives here at the house, we have other areas that they’re investigating. Obviously, notifying families, gathering information, gathering videos. So, it’s a large investigation, obviously with two homicides, that’s a big issue. So, all hands are on deck, and everyone’s working now,” said Lt. Jerry Brewer.

Further updates will be made as details become available.