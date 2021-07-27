Leland PD: Man with Navassa PD badge and driving a police vehicle arrested

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Leland Police Department arrested a man on Friday after he allegedly responded to a medical call posing as a detective with the Town of Navassa.

The Leland Police Department Criminal Investigations Division arrested Eric Andrew Cinotti, 46, and charged him with one count of felony operating a vehicle with a blue light.

Police say the charge stems from an incident that happened on Wednesday around 10:30 pm. Officers were dispatched to a scene to assist with EMS with a medical call.

According to police, Cinotti arrived on the scene and represented himself as a law enforcement officer with the Town of Navassa.

Police say Cinotti was wearing a black ballistic vest with the word “police” written on the front and a Navassa Police Department metal badge that read “Detective” pinned to the vest. He was also openly carrying a black semi-automatic handgun on his right hip and had a police radio.

He was also driving an unmarked Dodge Durango Town of Navassa Police vehicle

that was equipped with blue lights and siren, and he drove that vehicle with the blue lights activated.

Leland Police say they were suspicious of Cinotti’s actions and investigated.

Police say Cinottia does not possess a law enforcement certification from the North Carolina

Criminal Justice Training and Standards Commission – the governing body that issues and manages law enforcement certifications for the State of North Carolina.

Cinotti was placed into custody and transported to the Brunswick County Detention Center without incident, and was given a $5000.00 bond.

Navassa Mayor Eulis Willis confirmed there was an incident involving someone impersonating a Navassa police officer but would not confirm who gave Cinotti the keys to a Navassa Police Department vehicle or other Navassa police gear.

Leland Police say anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Leland Police Department at 910.371.1100.