Veteran small business grants available; deadline Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington and New Hanover County are joining together to provide grant money for small businesses owned by veterans.

The City and County announcing that $4.5 million in grants will be made available. Grants will range from $10,000 to $50,000, and winners do not have to pay them back.

- Advertisement -

To qualify, you must have a valid tax identification number, be a military veteran located in New Hanover County who had a business open for at least since months before March 2020.

You also have to have more than one employee.

The deadline to apply is Friday, July 30.

The application is only nine questions, and applicants can fill it out online on the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce website.