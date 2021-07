WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police responded to a shooting in that happened near 5th Avenue and Grace Street around 12:30 p.m.

A WPD spokesman said a vehicle pulled up to the intersection and fired at another car.

A third occupied vehicle was also hit, in addition to an unoccupied parked car.

No one was injured and no suspects have been identified.

District Attorney Ben David would no say if this is believed to be related to the double homicide from Saturday.