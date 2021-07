NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff‘s Office along with District Attorney Ben David will be holding a news conference at 2 p.m. to discuss Saturday morning’s double homicide.

The shooting happened at a home on Providence Road.

The victims have been identified as Koredreese Robert Tyson, 29, and Bri-yanna Emily Williams, 21.

A third female victim was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest.

