Distress Bandannas being sold to help raise funds for teen driver safety talks

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Teen driver safety is a big concern for many parents of new drivers around the Cape Fear.

One organization is setting out to tackle the issue and raise awareness for the cause.

Distress Bandannas were sold yesterday at the Hanover Ace Hardware store in Wilmington, generating money to help organizers spread safety tips to teen drivers.

The group has impacted over 70,000 teens over the last 3 years, and hopes to reach their goal of 100,000 soon.

They say it’s a cause everyone can relate to in some way.

“You tend to know a lot of people that have been in car crashes, especially teens,” teen driver safety ambassador Rebecca Pratt said. “I knew quite a few people in my grade before we graduated high school that got into quite a few wrecks.”

The organization says they hope to continue selling the bandannas at local stores in the coming months.