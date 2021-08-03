McDonald’s to host drive-thru hiring day on August 10

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — McDonald’s is aiming to employ more than 9,000 new team members at more than 300 locations across North Carolina, including Fayetteville, Greenville, Greensboro/Winston-Salem/High Point, Raleigh/Durham and Wilmington. McDonald’s is hosting a Drive-Up Hiring Day, offering candidates a new, convenient and safe way to apply, on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 10, interested candidates can simply drive up to select North Carolina restaurants, including locations in Fayetteville, Greenville, Greensboro/Winston-Salem/High Point, Raleigh/Durham and Wilmington, to receive an interview opportunity on the spot, no prior scheduling required.

From healthcare to IT professionals, teachers to small business owners, lawyers, accountants and politicians – countless career paths have begun at McDonald‘s. A job with McDonald’s provides a chance to learn transferable skills on the job, such as teamwork, customer service, accountability and communication, as well as opportunities for advancement.

Many McDonald’s restaurants in North Carolina offer flexible scheduling, making it easier for employees to manage their schedule, as well as paid time-off. Employees of McDonald’s-owned and participating locally owned-and-operated restaurants can use an app or go online to view their schedule, update availability, request time away, and post shifts for replacement or swapping.

In addition to visiting select locations on Aug. 10, job seekers can text ‘apply’ to 36453 to start an application via text, or visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them.