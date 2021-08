CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — SkyWatch Bird Rescue will be open to visitors Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visitors can walk around, interact with resident birds, and take pictures. Visitors can bring lettuce or grapes to feed the birds and carrots or apples for the donkeys.

- Advertisement -

Admission is $5 per person, kids under 3 are free, donation taken upon arrival, and no advanced tickets are needed.

Skywatch Bird Rescue is located at 3600 Lynn Ave in Castle Hayne.