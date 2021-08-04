Suspect arrested after officer-involved shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have arrested a suspect after an officer-involved shooting near 3rd and Market St.

Earlier this afternoon Wilmington International Airport personnel encountered a suspicious man who tried to gain access to a secure area. The suspect, a 33-year-old white male, was confronted by airport personnel who asked him to leave.

Shortly after that at 5:01 p.m., Wilmington Police officers, who did not know of the airport incident, tried to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle that was committing a traffic offense. The driver refused to stop.

Due to the traffic volume, WPD supervisors decided to terminate the pursuit. Shortly after, the driver drove up behind the WPD units and followed them. At the same time, an New Hanover County Sheriff’s deputy working the civil section was on foot in the area.

The suspect then veered at the deputy as the suspect tried to hit the officer with his vehicle.

Both WPD and NHCSO fired upon the suspect, striking him at least once.

The suspect drove off several blocks before he collided with a WPD vehicle and was arrested. He was transported to the hospital and is currently in surgery.

Police emphasize that this incident is unrelated to the recent shootings that have occurred in the Wilmington and New Hanover County area.

District Attorney Ben David, Chief Donny Williams, and Sheriff Ed McMahon has called in the State Bureau of Investigation to investigate the shooting.

N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the vehicle crash.