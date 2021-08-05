Governor Cooper appoints new general counsel

RALEIGH, N.C. (WWAY) — Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced that Eric Fletcher will serve as General Counsel and advise on legal affairs for the Office of the Governor.

Fletcher replaces William McKinney, who served as the Governor’s Legal Counsel from January 2017 until July 2021 and has returned to private practice.

- Advertisement -

“Eric’s background and extensive knowledge of North Carolina’s legal landscape make him the right person to help my Administration continue building a state that works for everyone,” Governor Cooper said.

Fletcher is a North Carolina native who most recently was a Partner at the Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard law firm in Raleigh where his practice focused on the intersection of law and public policy.

He previously clerked for Judge Michael Boudin on the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit and served as an associate at the WilmerHale law firm.

Fletcher also previously worked in the Office of the North Carolina State Treasurer as a policy advisor.

Fletcher received his undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and his law degree from Harvard University.