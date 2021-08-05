Officer-involved shooting suspect identified and in critical, but stable condition

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The suspect involved in Wednesday’s officer-involved shooting in downtown Wilmington has been identified as John Ryan Rukosky. He is in critical, but stable condition following surgery.

Wilmington Police attempted to stop 33-year-old John Ryan Rukosky for a traffic violation, but he drove away and a supervisor decided to end the pursuit due to traffic volume.

- Advertisement -

Shortly after, police say Rukosky drove up behind the WPD units and followed them.

A New Hanover County Sheriff’s deputy was on foot in the area and Rukosky then allegedly veered at the deputy, trying to hit him with his vehicle.

Both WPD and NHSO fired at the suspect at the intersection of 4th and Grace Street, striking him at least once.

Rukosky drove off several blocks before he collided with a WPD vehicle and was taken into custody at Grace and McRae Streets.

He was transported to the hospital for surgery. He is currently in critical, but stable condition.

WPD Detectives are investigating and charges will be coming soon.

The State Bureau of Investigation has taken the lead on the investigation.