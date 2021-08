AVERY COUNTY, NC (WSOC) — Authorities are investigating a disturbing crime after they said a 70-year-old woman was found entombed in concrete in the basement of her Avery County home earlier this week.

Deputies are currently searching for the woman’s caretaker in connection with the case.

On July 30, Avery County deputies filed a missing person report for Lynn Keene. She had been reported missing from her Linville Falls home by family members who said they had last spoken to her on June 14.

