911 Caller at New Hanover Co. construction site: ‘I just shot him in the chest’

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Newly released 911 calls reveal new details about a shooting at Motts Landing in Monkey Junction Monday afternoon.

The man who says he pulled the trigger says he did it while he was on the phone with 911.

“I’m about to shoot him, because he keeps threatening me,” the caller said.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said an argument unfolded at a construction site in monkey junction Monday around 2 p.m.

“I’m at Motts Landing. He just came within 10 feet of me and I’m trying to back away from him. I’m trying to run away from him. I’m trying to run away from him,” the caller said.

Then, you can hear gunfire on the 911 call.

911 Caller: “I just shot him in the chest.”

Dispatch: “Did you just shoot him?”

911 Caller: “Yes, ma’am. He’s up. I shot him in the chest. He’s up right now.”

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office confirms one person was shot. The moments before and after the shooting recorded on a phone call to 911.

911 Caller: “He’s been shot.”

Dispatch: “I understand that. i need to know exactly what happened.”

911 Caller: “Um, this man. They’re landscapers. He was arguing with a bunch of landscapers and I was cleaning up my tools, because I finished laying tile. I’m getting ready to start grouting, so I was walking to my truck. I was not too far from them and he was ‘Habla, habla, hable’ and I don’t understand …

911 Caller: “He started coming close and doing his fist, so I pulled out my pistol. And so I told him, ‘Hey, hey, hey. No habla espanol, no habla espanol. Leave me alone, leave me alone. I don’t want no trouble…”

911 Caller: “He’s a big dude. He’s a lot bigger than I am and I just thought, here comes my head fixing to be pummeled into the concrete…”

“So when he came close, I had no choice. Already, I called the cops first.”

The man stayed on the phone as law enforcement arrived on scene.

Dispatch: “I need you to secure your weapon somewhere.”

911 Caller: “My weapon is secured on my side.”

Authorities say the victim was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and was taken into surgery.

911 Caller:”I do not want the man to die. I never ever want to shoot somebody, but this was the case where I was at threat of bodily injury.”