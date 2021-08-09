Man arrested, facing robbery, assault, child abuse charges

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– A Riegelwood man is facing several charges in connection with an incident that happened in Wilmington over the weekend.

Officers responded to reports of an assault on a female at Stewart Circle just before 4pm Sunday afternoon. According to police, the suspect, 27-year-old Shaquann Lamar Shuford hit the female with a closed fist while she held a small child. The suspect then grabbed the victim’s phone and took off. Wilmington Police officers and New Hanover County sheriff’s deputies located Shuford a short time later at the intersection of Emory St. and N. 30th St., walking around with a gun in his hand.

Additional units arrived on scene and noticed Shuford was sitting on the ground, spinning in circles while holding the gun. He initially refused orders to drop the weapon, but after officers negotiated with him, he eventually walked over and surrendered.

Shuford is charged with common law robbery, assault on a female, going armed to terror of people, and child abuse.